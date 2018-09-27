//Deal Commends Co-Owners for Agreement on Plant Vogtle Units 3 & 4

Share with friends













ATLANTA – Gov. Nathan Deal today commended the co-owners of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 for reaching an agreement for continued construction:

“I commend Georgia Power, the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia, Dalton Utilities and Oglethorpe Power Corporation for reaching an agreement to ensure that this critical infrastructure and economic development project will continue,” said Deal. “I appreciate the co-owners of this project honoring their commitments, as our low carbon-free rates allow us to remain competitive in this economic development environment and have helped to make Georgia the No. 1 state in the nation for business for five consecutive years. This project will ensure that Georgia citizens have a long-term, affordable and sustainable energy source, while also creating thousands of jobs. I look forward to the completion of Plant Vogtle Units 3 & 4 and its continued impact on our economy and infrastructure.”