//Coca Cola Considering Infusing Products With CBD Oil

"We have no interest in marijuana or cannabis. Along with many others in the beverage industry, we are closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages around the world. The space is evolving quickly. No decisions have been made at this time."



The company declined to comment on further speculation but it has been reported that a meeting to discuss potential infusion of beverages took place.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a formerly present ingredient in marijuana plants which was bred out years ago when growers in California were attempting to create the strongest strains. CBD is not psychoactive like its old counterpart, THC, and it has the benefit of being a provable treatment for pain and other afflictions, such as anxiety, sleeplessness and even more serious maladies such as autism.

Coca-Cola, founded in Atlanta, is infamously known for including cocaine in its earliest formulas, before it was considered dangerous and illegal, but CBD is hardly a high-producing ingredient. While there are no broad laws yet to legalize marijuana in Georgia, CBD is not illegal.

The Coca-Cola nod to the CDB industry sent stocks soaring.

