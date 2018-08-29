//State Coalition of Georgia NCNW Hosts Inaugural Height Leadership Training

Share with friends













NCNW Press Release:

FORT VALLEY– On Saturday, August 25, 2018 the State of Georgia, National Council of Negro Women held its inaugural state training. Since being organized in 2016, members spoke up from all over the peach state saying they wanted a state training. Every community-based section was represented which included Columbus, Rockdale-Newton, Henry-Clayton County, Valdosta, Greater Atlanta, Savannah and DeKalb. The icing on the cake was our collegiate sisters who were in attendance! Fort Valley State University Collegiates and their Advisor, Joy Moten-Thomas showed the state sisterly love as they hosted the training on their campus. Information was shared with members including the state budget and financial procedures handbook, state membership handbook, committee do’s and don’ts, Section Executive Boards do’s and don’ts along with a fun sisterly team building activity led by our State BHRP Chair, Dr. Janea Johnson.