//State Coalition of Georgia NCNW Hosts Inaugural Height Leadership Training

NCNW Press Release:
Our State Parliamentarian, Dr. Darlene Ruffin-Alexander provided members with the importance and knowledge of Roberts Rules of Order, Affiliates roles and the importance of voting. The newly elected Rockdale-Newton Section President-Elect, Debbie Hillman took time to educate our collegiate sisters on checking their voter registration status and how to register online during the training! Dr. Gloria Dodson from the Henry-Clayton County Section gave an amazing presentation of leadership impact. State President & National 3rd Vice Chair, Sharah Denton presented each incoming or re-elected Section President in collegiate and community sections with a certificate of appreciation. Denton also recognized sisters who commit their time and talents to our national headquarters: Dr. Lois Keith, National Vice Chair; our National Member-At-Large, Sherri Washington and Belinda Pedroso who serves on the Programming Committee.
The Height Leadership Training is a biennial training for incoming section leaders and for members who are interested in the future to run for a state office for Georgia. The training as of now will be held on the same year as incoming Section Leaders to ensure they transition smoothly into their new roles. Special thank you to the section leaders and members who were in attendance. Sisterhood in action!