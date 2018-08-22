//Youth Suicide Stats Alarming

The GBI’s Child Fatality Review Unit show 23 children under the age of 18 have killed themselves in Georgia in 2018. In the past year, Georgia hospitals have admitted more than 1,000 children for suicide-related causes. Since 2007, Lowndes county alone has had 22 reported youth suicides, according to stats from the Georgia Family Connection Partnership. More teenagers and young adults die from suicide than from cancer, heart disease, AIDS, birth defects, stroke, pneumonia, influenza, and chronic lung disease combined. Each day in the U.S., there are an average of over 3041 attempts by high school age students. If these percentages included grades middle school, the numbers would be higher.

