//Young Georgians On the Run: GBI Issues Warrants for Murder, Armed Robbery

By Robin Postell

Perveez was shot and killed during an armed robbery on July 30 around 3:25 p.m. in his store, the Eldorado Food Mart on Highway 41.

One of the men, Nathaniel Day, was arrested on August 6 for an unrelated armed robbery and is in custody at the Ben Hill County Jail. He will be charged with armed robbery and party to the crime of murder. The other two, Caleb Day and Alexis Naomi McCray, are still at large. Caleb Day is charged with armed robbery and felony murder, while McCray is charged with armed robbery and party to commit felony murder.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the GBI or the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 388-6021.