//Woman Responsible For Macon-Area Daycare Bomb Threats Sentenced To More Than Fifteen Months Imprisonment

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia Press Release:

MACON: United States Attorney Charles E. Peeler announces that Jasmine Jaquel Bradley, age 27, of Macon, Georgia, was sentenced to serve more than fifteen (15) months in prison for conveying false information and perpetuating a hoax related to bomb threats made to a Macon-area daycare. The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Marc T. Treadwell on August 15, 2018.

Through her guilty plea, Ms. Bradley admitted that on April 24, 2017, she posted a bomb threat on the corporate Facebook page of the Child Care Network School on Northside Drive in Macon, Georgia. Specifically, Ms. Bradley posted that a bomb had been planted underground three months ago, and the center would be blown up the next day. Ms. Bradley also admitted to sending several other threats to Macon-area daycares which were being investigated by law enforcement at the time of her arrest.

In addition to her more than 15 months imprisonment, Ms. Bradley was ordered to spend two years under the supervision of the United States Probation Office upon her release from prison.

“The actions of Ms. Bradley caused fear, panic, and unnecessary pain to the children, parents, and staff of these daycares,” said United States Attorney Charles E. Peeler. “Ms. Bradley also caused the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and federal law enforcement to expend precious resources investigating serious threats to life and limb that thankfully turned out to be hoaxes. Threats of these kind, whether real or false, will be fully investigated and the perpetrators will be brought to justice on behalf of the victims they have harmed.”

This case was investigated by the Macon Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney C. Shanelle Booker prosecuted the case for the United States.