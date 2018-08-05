//Wiregrass Welcomes Joe Sumner, Associate Vice President of Program Development

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Press Release:

Valdosta, GA., Wiregrass Tech President Dr. Tina K. Anderson announces the appointment of Joe Sumner as the Associate Vice President of Program Development. Sumner will be responsible for the curriculum development and support for all Technical and Industrial programs at the college. This includes credit and non-credit programs and contract training/instruction in field of certification. He will work closely with the 11-county service area to ensure the college is meeting the training needs of local technical and industrial businesses. Sumner will also serve as the mentor for the instructors of the newly approved Mechatronics AAS degree program at Wiregrass. The college will begin accepting students into this program Spring Semester, January 2019. Sumner recently worked with Kennesaw State University (KSU) to arrange an articulation agreement that allows Wiregrass students who have completed the AAS Degree in Mechatronics to transfer to KSU and complete an additional two years to earn a Bachelor of Applied Science Degree in Manufacturing Operations.

Sumner comes to Wiregrass Georgia Technical College as the former Career and Technical Education Department Chair for THINC College and Career Academy in Lagrange, Georgia. He has worked for technical colleges in Georgia as a Mechatronics Instructor and served in the United States Army. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Engineering Technology and a Master’s Degree in Engineering Management from Kennesaw State University. Over the years, Sumner has received many industry certifications and has co-authored the Georgia Department of Education and Technical College System of Georgia’s Mechatronics State Standards.

“I am excited to be a part of the resurgence of manufacturing and logistics in South Georgia. I look forward to strengthening existing partnerships and establishing new ones, “ shared Sumner. “By working with local Development Authorities, Chambers of Commerce, and local companies in order to identify workforce training needs, I am confident that Wiregrass Georgia Technical College can develop custom solutions that will make an immediate and long lasting economic impact as business and industry continue to expand in our area.”

To learn more about Wiregrass’ Continuing Education offerings through the Economic Development, or about the new Mechatronics program coming Spring Semester, January 2019, visitwww.wiregrass.edu If your business would like to contact Joe Sumner directly, he can be reached at 229-333-2111, or by email at joe.sumner@wiregrass.edu.