//Wiregrass Testing Center Earns National Recognition

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Press Release:

Valdosta, GA— The Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Testing Center on the Valdosta Campus has been awarded Test Center Certification by the National College Testing Association (NCTA). Wiregrass met the rigorous criteria for certification based on the NCTA Professional Standards and Guidelines, which were developed to guide post-secondary test centers in the delivery of quality testing programs.

The Wiregrass Valdosta Campus Testing Center is one amongst a growing number of test centers in the United States and Canada to have completed this intensive certification process. This certification will be in place for five years and can be renewed by demonstrating continue compliance to national standards.

Katrina Royal serves as the college’s Director of Testing and Special Populations and the entire staff works hard to maintain high test administration standards and provide excellent services to a wide variety of students and community members.

The Valdosta Campus of Wiregrass administered 3,841 tests during the 2017-2018 school year expects that to increase to 5,000 for FY19. The exams for the public that are administered on the Valdosta Campus of Wiregrass are; GACE, CLEP, Post, WorkKeys, SAT, GED, Pearson VUE Certification Exams, Proctored Exams, and SmarterProctoring.

The National College Testing Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to the promotion of professionalism and high quality service in the administration of testing programs, and offers certification to college and university test centers that demonstrate exemplary practices.

This mission of the Testing Center at Wiregrass is to provide a professional, secure and accessible testing environment for the campus and community. This environment will enable test takers to perform at their maximum ability while providing services that assist students and faculty in maintaining the College’s goal of academic excellence and leadership. For more information or to contact the Testing Services at Wiregrass, visit wiregrass.edu/mycampus/testing-services or call 229-249-4821.