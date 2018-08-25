//Wiregrass Online Programs Recognized Among Top in Georgia

Press Release:

Valdosta, GA, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has been recognized as one of the Best Online Colleges in Georgia by TheBestColleges.org rankings. According to the site, academic quality was determined by a college’s acceptance rate, student-to-faculty ratio, and student satisfaction with factors such as enrollment rate, and retention rate being considered.

Wiregrass was ranked number 9 in the state as one of the best online community colleges in Georgia. During the 2017-2018 school-year 31.9% of Wiregrass students took at least one online class. Programs Wiregrass offers online include; Accounting, Business Management, Business Technology (all offered as either Degree level or Diploma). The Technical Certificates of Credit offered online are:Child Development Specialist, Early Childhood Program Administration, GaTAPP Early Childhood Education Precertification, Quality Assurance Professional, Quality Assurance Specialist, and Technical Specialist. Wiregrass also offers many core classes online such as English and Math.

Registration for Wiregrass’ Fall Express term begins September 4; classes start September 20. For those who are interested in a tour of the campus or to apply,please visit wiregrass.edu.