//Wiregrass’ Cosmetology Recognized Among Top in the Nation

David Orr in the Barbering program at Wiregrass placed 3rd in the nation in July at SkillsUSA National Competition. The Wiregrass Cosmetology program, which includes Barbering, has been recognized among the top 10 in the nation.

Wiregrass Press Release:

Valdosta, GA, The Cosmetology program at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has been recognized as one of the top programs in the nation according to EDsmart rankings. EDsmart is a nationally recognized publisher of college resources and rankings, and Wiregrass was named to its 2018-2019 list of the best cosmetology colleges in the nation.

The rankings are based on the academic quality and affordability as well as the graduation rate. Wiregrass’ Cosmetology program is ranked #9 in the nation and offers the program on the Valdosta, Ben Hill-Irwin, and Coffee Campuses. Students can receive a diploma in Cosmetology, Barbering Diploma, Barbering Assistant Certificate, Barbering II Certificate or a Hair Designer Certificate.

After winning gold at the Georgia SkillsUSA competition, the Barbering program sent David Orr to the National SkillsUSA competition which was held in July. Orr placed third in the nation at the National SkillsUSA earning him a bronze medal in the barbering competition.

Registration for Wiregrass’ Fall Express term begins September 4; classes start September 20. For those who are interested in a tour of the campus or to apply, please visit wiregrass.edu.