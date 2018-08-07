//Wiregrass Classes at Goodwill Accepting New Students

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Press Release:

Valdosta., Ga., The Adult Education program of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is now accepting new students to enroll in free GED and English-as-a-Second language classes at the Goodwill Career Center. New student orientation will be held 2 p.m.-5 p.m. on August 6 and August 20. The Goodwill Career Center is located at 1000 N St. Augustine Road in Valdosta. GED classes are offered Monday through Thursday, 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Call 229-333-2123 for more information or visitwww.wiregrass.edu/adulted