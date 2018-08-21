//Wiregrass Classes at Goodwill Accepting New Students

Wiregrass Press Release:

Valdosta, Ga., The Adult Education program of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is now accepting new students to enroll in free GED and English-as-a-Second language classes at the Goodwill Career Center.

New student orientation will be held 2 p.m.-5 p.m. on September 4 and again on September 17.

The Goodwill Career Center is located at 1000 N St. Augustine Road in Valdosta, and GED classes are offered Monday through Thursday, 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Call 229-333-2123 for more information or visit www.wiregrass.edu/adulted