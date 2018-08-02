//Wild Adventures Searching for Bee Bandit

Wild Adventures Press Release:

VALDOSTA, Ga. – The staff at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia is bee-side themselves with grief following the theft of a bee-loved statue, and the park is offering a honey-of-a-reward for its safe return.

The oversized bee, affectionately known as Dwayne “The Bee” Johnson, went missing on July 27 after he was taken from a billboard on Interstate 75 near Lake Park, Ga. The billboard was advertising the new MEGABUGS! Adventure Encounters attraction at the park.

Bee-cause of the theft, Dwayne’s companion, Bee-yonce, was removed from another billboard and placed back at the hive for her own safety.

“This whole situation really stings,” said Adam Floyd, public relations manager.

Detectives with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the flight of this bumblebee and are looking for any clues that might lead them to the mis-bee-having bee bandits.

“A theft of this magnitude is bound to generate some buzz around town,” said Patrick Pearson, marketing director. “If you hear anyone droning on about how they have a giant bee in their backyard or garage, ‘bee’ a hero and please let the sheriff’s office know.”

Wild Adventures is offering two Gold Season Passes to the individual who provides information that leads to the safe return of Dwayne “The Bee” Johnson.

“MEGABUGS! is only here for the rest of this year, so we hope that Dwayne can be reunited with the rest of his colony,” said Floyd.

Anyone with a tip can call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 671-2950.

