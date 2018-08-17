//Week One Of High School Football Starts Tonight

Valdosta – Local high schools start season one tonight including Valdosta High School, Lowndes High School, Valwood, Brooks County High School and Tift County High School.

Valdosta will start the regular season at home against Jackson High out of Atlanta tonight before traveling to Tift County next week. Valdosta looks to start the 2018 campaign off with a win as do many schools. Valdosta won their scrimmage last week over Glynn Academy; the team that beat Valdosta in the playoffs last year.

Lowndes will play at home tonight against Drew High school. Lowndes has played Drew before and as always had the upper-hand but never count out Drew. Lowndes will play at home again next week against Chamblee High. The Vikings defense looks good this year especially after holding Bainbridge to only 6 points in the scrimmage last week. Lowndes looks to keep that momentum rolling.

Valwood will travel their first two games of the regular season. They start out at Bowdon High School tonight and at Frederica Academy next week. Valwood can definitely handle traveling to play good schools after winning 3 state championships in the last 6 years. They look to add a fourth in 2018.

Brooks County High School plays at home against Mitchell County tonight before traveling to Clinch County next week. Brooks is always a playoff contender and even state title contender. They looked good against Irwin County last week and want to get even better throughout the season.

Tift County High will have a tough first two games to start the season. They will travel to 2017 state runner-up in 5A, Warner Robins, for the first game then will play at home in week two against former region foe, Valdosta. We’ll get to see how good Tift really looks coming out of summer camp. Tift made it all the way to the third round in the state playoffs last year but unfortunately lost to Brookwood. They have their eyes set to go eve deeper in the playoffs this year.