//Week 2 of High School Football

Valdosta – Local high schools will play in week two of the football season tonight!

After coming off a dominant defeat last week, Lowndes will play at home again against the Chamblee Bulldogs. The Vikings has the better team on paper but Chamblee will try to pull off the upset. The game will start at 8 P.M. tonight at Martin Stadium.

Valdosta will travel to Tift County tonight after a come-from-behind victory last week against Jackson High School. Tift County has a transfer quarterback from Crisp County that could lead them to the state title this year but they’ll have to get a lot better after losing to Warner Robins last week. The Blue Devils will try to bounce back and defeat their former region foe, Valdosta. The game will start at 7:30 P.M. at Brodie Field in Tifton.

Tune into 99.5 Kix Country for the Lowndes football game and 95.7 The Mix for the Valdosta football game.

