//Water Service Replacement scheduled for Wednesday

City of Valdosta Press Release:

The City of Valdosta will be replacing the water service line located at 526 N. Troup Street on August 29, 2018 at 9:00 AM. This work will require N. Troup St. to be closed between Cypress and Hamilton St. Traffic control devices will be in place to inform motorists of the road closure and detour routes. Work is scheduled to be completed the same day weather permitting. Motorists are urged to drive with caution and adhere to the traffic warning signs for their safety and the safety of others. For more information, please call the City of Valdosta Utilities Department at (229) 259-3592.