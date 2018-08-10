//Water outages scheduled at Lowndes County Exit 22

GDOT Press Release:

The contractor reconstructing the Interstate 75 Exit 22 interchange near Valdosta has scheduled water outages Tuesday, August 14 that will impact some nearby homes and businesses.

Pending weather conditions, a water outage is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waffle House, Prince Automotive car dealership and the BP gas station. An outage scheduled from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. will affect the Northlake Subdivision and the Best Western Plus Hotel and Suites. The outages are required for utility upgrades due to construction at the exit.

Contractor Reames and Son Construction Co. Inc. is working with Lowndes County utilities in scheduling the outages and is notifying local businesses and residences that will be affected.

A Georgia Department of Transportation project to reconstruct the Exit 22 (U.S. 41/SR 7/North Valdosta Road) and Exit 29 (SR 122 at Hahira) interchanges is scheduled to be finished in 2020. It will improve traffic flow and capacity and increase visibility for drivers exiting the ramps. The interchange bridges were built in 1960 and the design is outdated for current and projected traffic.