//Wanted Man’s Mother Pleads: “Turn Yourself In”

By Robin Postell

ELDORADO – Caleb Day, 21, is the remaining at-large suspect in the Tift County armed robbery and murder of Eldorado, GA store owner Ahktar “Oscar” Perveez, 50, on July 30. Whereabouts unknown, Day’s mother, Amanda Delaney, pleads for him to turn himself in as the GBI continues a manhunt and asks the public to provide tips.

“People are saying he’s a gang-banging thug, a drug addict,” Delaney said. “They’re saying it was a gang initiation, all these untrue things. But Caleb is not on any drugs. He’s not on any probation, he’s not in any gang, he has never been to jail – nothing. I know he didn’t do it and I know the truth will come out. If I could tell him anything it would be, ‘I really wish you would go ahead and turn yourself in so we can get this over with.'”



Two other Cook County suspects in the armed robbery and murder are Caleb Day’s cousin, Nathaniel Day, 21, and and Alex McCrary, 21. The GBI issued warrants for the arrest of all three last week. Nathaniel Day was already in custody in another county for armed robbery. Alex McCrary turned herself into the Tift County Jail on Monday August 20, according to the GBI.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at (229) 777-2080 or the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 388-6021.

“All I can do is cry,” Delaney said.