//VSU’s Exercise Physiology Program Earns CAAHEP Reaccreditation

Pictured, from left to right, is Dr. LaGary Carter, associate dean of the School of Health Sciences in VSU’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences; Sarah Fretti, exercise physiology instructor and director of the Fitness and Wellness Center in VSU’s Center for Exercise Medicine and Rehabilitation; Dr. George Grieve, assistant professor of exercise physiology and director of VSU’s Human Performance Laboratory; and Dr. Mark Kasper, director of VSU’s Exercise Physiology Program. Not pictured is Dr. Michael Webster, associate professor of exercise physiology.

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s Exercise Physiology Program has earned reaccreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP).

The Exercise Physiology Program first earned CAAHEP accreditation in 2015 after an extensive review and approval process.

“This reaccreditation demonstrates our continued commitment to student preparation, training, and success based on established professional standards and guidelines by an independent agency,” said Dr. LaGary Carter, associate dean of the School of Health Sciences in VSU’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences. “It feels great to be recognized in this fashion. It is one of many things that helps to distinguish VSU as a quality institution within the University System of Georgia.”

VSU is one of only three schools in Georgia with an accredited baccalaureate exercise physiology program.

“Accreditation serves to academically distinguish accredited programs of study from non–accredited programs,” Carter said. “It represents the presence of internal and external measures, within a program of study, as a barometer to help ensure quality achievement and quality improvement.

“This recognition should benefit our graduates when applying for their first job or applying to graduate programs.”

VSU offers both a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology and Master of Science in exercise physiology. The programs prepare students to work in a variety of settings, including cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, corporate fitness and wellness, hospital health promotion and outpatient rehabilitation, human performance laboratories, and private practice. The degrees also allow students to continue their professional studies in areas such as exercise physiology, medicine, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and more.

“This accreditation assures students and employers that graduates from Valdosta State University have the knowledge, skills, and abilities to enter the workforce as exercise physiologists,” said Dr. Mark Kasper, director of VSU’s Exercise Physiology Program. “Employers want professionals who can take the science and apply it to exercising adults in a variety of settings. This accreditation demonstrates that VSU is producing graduates who can do just that.”

While at VSU, Exercise Physiology students have numerous opportunities to apply their education in clinical and non-clinical settings within the state-of-the-art Health Sciences and Business Administration Building. They have access to academic labs where they perform cardiac rehab programs for training and research, along with a Human Performance Lab that houses equipment for work related to cardiopulmonary assessment and body fat analysis. Students can also gain extensive hands-on experience by working and learning in VSU’s Center for Exercise Medicine and Rehabilitation.

The reaccreditation of VSU’s Exercise Physiology Program is effective until 2020.

Accrediting standards were established by CAAHEP, its Committee on Accreditation for the Exercise Sciences, and the American College of Sports Medicine, American Council on Exercise, American Kinesiotherapy Association, Cooper Institute, National Academy of Sports Medicine, and National Council on Strength and Fitness.