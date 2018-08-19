//VSU’s Beta Gamma Sigma Earns Highest Honors Recognition

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s Beta Gamma Sigma: The International Business Honor Society was recently recognized as a Highest Honors Chapter by the society’s Global Headquarters.

Beta Gamma Sigma is an international honor society for business programs accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. AACSB-accredited schools are the top 5 percent of business school programs around the world.

VSU’s Beta Gamma Sigma qualified to be a Highest Honors Chapter by inviting and inducting new members each year, completing the chapter annual survey for Global Headquarters, and earning a minimum of 200 engagement points.

VSU’s Beta Gamma Sigma earned engagement points by having a high membership acceptance rate, holding information tables during on-campus events, hosting a tapping ceremony for inviting eligible members in person, recognizing members during commencement with regalia, sending members to participate in the Beta Gamma Sigma Global Leadership Summit, and more.

The students achieved all this while also participating in local service activities with Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, Inc., and Relay for Life.

“I am always so happy, because our students are the best, and it takes a commitment to be engaged in the community and in the society,” said Dr. Karin Roland, VSU Beta Gamma Sigma advisor and professor of finance. “It’s just a tremendous honor (to receive this recognition).”

Cody Crance, vice president of the society, said he believes VSU’s Beta Gamma Sigma was able to achieve this recognition thanks to the faculty of the Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration. He said the professors really care for students and encourage them to constantly work toward their full potential.

As a reward for being a Highest Honors Chapter, one VSU Beta Gamma Sigma student will receive a Global Leadership Summit Registration Scholarship. The scholarship pays for entry to the Global Leadership Summit in Chicago, Illinois, Nov 1-4 and also includes program materials, meals, and three nights of hotel accommodations. The summit provides attendees with skill building exercises, professional development, networking opportunities with individuals from around the world, and more.

Roland said the summit has consistently been a transformative experiential learning opportunity for students who have attended. Crance is one of the students among said group. He said he met students and employers from across the globe and still remains in contact today with some of those he met during the summit.

“During my time in Beta Gamma Sigma, I have experienced a great deal of career building and network opportunities,” Crance said. “Last November I had the liberty to go to Orlando, Florida, to represent our chapter at the 2017 Beta Gamma Sigma Global Leadership Summit. The event hosted 500 of the world’s top business students.”

Invitations to join VSU’s Beta Gamma Sigma are given to undergraduate business majors in the top 10 percent of their class who have earned at least 30 hours of course credits at VSU, including 21 hours of business courses. Graduate business majors in the top 20 percent of their graduating class also qualify for membership.

Roland said VSU’s nearly 100 percent acceptance rate of Beta Gamma Sigma membership invitations is largely thanks to Drs. Kenneth and Barbara Stanley’s 2007 endowment that covers the cost of lifetime membership for VSU students.

Contact Dr. Karin P. Roland at kroland@valdosta.edu or (229) 293-6062 to learn more.

ON THE WEB:

https://blog.valdosta.edu/bgs/

https://www.betagammasigma.org/home

https://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/business/