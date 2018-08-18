//VSU Students Win at American Youth Film Festival

PHOTO CAPTION: Nathan Ragland’s mini-documentary “Caiden’s Photos” won for Best Photography at the American Youth Film Festival held earlier this year.

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Four Valdosta State University students took home wins from the American Youth Film Festival held at The Westin Peachtree Plaza in Atlanta earlier this year.

Competing among other college students from across the nation, the VSU students submitted work they produced independently and within their mass media courses.

Nathan Ragland’s mini-documentary “Caiden’s Photos” won for Best Photography, Ryan Bryant’s film “Shut In” won Best Movie Poster, and Matt Snow and Taren Pineset’s advertisement for Hollywood’s Twisted Needle Tattoo in Valdosta won Best Commercial.

The American Youth Film Festival was created to be a positive platform for young people to discover and explore their talents as filmmakers. Entry into the film festival was open to students enrolled in elementary school, middle school, high school, and college.

The VSU students’ involvement in the American Youth Film Festival highlights the university’s dedication to providing students with expanded experiential learning opportunities.

The Mass Media program at VSU provides the knowledge and skills for students to smoothly transition into a professional environment in digital and broadcast communications. Mass Media students regularly participate in content creation and delivery.

ON THE WEB:

https://www.valdosta.edu/ colleges/arts/communication- arts/

https://www. americanyouthfilmfest.org/