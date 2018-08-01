//VSU Mass Media Students Talk to Marvel Set Dresser

VSU Mass Media students recently had the opportunity to meet Jaime Rosegren (pictured in white) set dresser for such movies as “Ant-Man and The Wasp” and “Black Panther.”

VALDOSTA— Valdosta State University Mass Media students recently met with a film industry professional for a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to create the various scenes inside a multi-million dollar movie.

Jaime Rosegren, whose resume includes work on the Marvel films “Ant-Man and The Wasp” and “Black Panther,” shared with students her experience as a set dresser — a position that has to manage and arrange props, decorations, and more on a film set.

Rosegren exposed the students to what working on a big-budget movie was like and the variety of jobs available. She told them about recreating parts of a scene set in San Francisco back in Atlanta for “Ant-Man and The Wasp” and helping build the Wakanda neighborhood known as Step Town for “Black Panther.”

“There are so many different and unique jobs on a film set that have nothing to do with camera or writing or directing,” Rosegren said.

Assistant Professor of Mass Media Jason Brown said Rosegren’s visit introduced VSU’s Mass Media students to professional practices, which could be applied to their film and video projects.

“The Mass Media program continues to find ways to expose students to real world activities and situations through controlled and managed experiential learning opportunities,” Brown said. “As students have been studying in the Production III course to examine how set design improves the overall production value, Ms. Rosegren’s visit was an additional opportunity to see how those theories are applied.”

Along with meeting Rosegren, Brown said the students in the Production III course have been working with the South Georgia Regional Library System to produce a series of instructional videos for the Willis Miller Library, have visited the new Jacksonville Jaguars TIAA Stadium’s production studios, and are completing a feature film.

Visits from professionals in the field and partnerships with local institutions on projects represent VSU’s commitment to ensuring students are prepared to enter the workforce, providing unique experiential learning opportunities, and increasing regional impact by serving as a resource for community needs.

The Mass Media program at VSU provides the necessary knowledge and skills for students to smoothly transition from an academic to professional environment in digital and broadcast communications. Mass Media students regularly participate in content creation and delivery.

