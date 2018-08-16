//VSU Hosts Art and Design Faculty Exhibition Aug. 20-Sept. 7

Artwork by Abigail Heuss

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta State University Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery will kick off its 2018-2019 season with Art and Design Faculty Exhibition 2018.

An opening reception will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 20. Art and Design Faculty Exhibition 2018 will run through Friday, Sept. 7.

“This very popular annual event is where our Department of Art and Design faculty members show that they don’t just ‘talk the talk’ but also ‘walk the walk,’ as all studio instructors are also practicing artists and designers,” said Julie A. Bowland, professor, noted landscape painter, and Fine Arts Gallery director.

All full- and part-time Department of Art and Design faculty members were invited to participate in Art and Design Faculty Exhibition 2018, and because VSU boasts such an eclectic mix of talent, art enthusiasts will find a little bit of everything in the annual exhibit, from photographs and graphic design to ceramics and sculptures to paintings, drawings, mixed media works, and more. Participating artists are Hollis Barnett, Julie Bowland, Tommy Crane, Evelyn Davis-Walker, Clyde Edwards, Mark Errol, J. Dominick Gheesling, Craig Hawkins, Abigail Heuss, Kristy Hughes, Sean Hurley, Karin Murray, Selena Nawrocki, Ray Noll, Kyoung-Im Park, A. Blake Pearce, Richard Peterman, Michael Schmidt, Sarah (Libba) Wilcox, and Kalina Winska.

Throughout the opening reception, attendees will have an opportunity to meet the participating artists, listen to live jazz by the Department of Music’s Faculty Jazz Combo, and view the multi-media exhibition featuring “a wide variety of media, aesthetic outlooks, and visual expression representing the broad range of interests and talents of the VSU Department of Art and Design faculty,” shared Bowland

VSU’s Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery is located on the first floor of the Fine Arts Building, at the intersection of Brookwood Drive and Oak Street. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays. Admission is free of charge.

Contact Julie Bowland at (229) 333-5835 or jabowlan@valdosta.edu to learn more or to schedule a guided tour of the exhibition

On the Web:

http://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/arts/art/

https://www.facebook.com/VSUGALLERY/