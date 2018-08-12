//VSU Continuing Education Hosts Open House, Showcase Aug. 14

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University Continuing Education invites its South Georgia and North Florida friends and neighbors to an Open House and Showcase from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 14.

“We are so proud of the growth of our program and hope to show it off to the community,” shared Suzanne Ewing, interim assistant director of Continuing Education at VSU.

VSU Continuing Education’s mission is to enhance the quality of life in the region by providing educational, artistic, cultural, technological, and economic development activities and programs. It works to develop and present programs and activities for professional and personal enrichment of community persons.

During the Open House and Showcase, guests will have an opportunity to view The Bridge, Continuing Education’s newly branded catalog, which features the complete lineup of professional certification and recertification, arts and leisure, kids camp, and older adult programs available throughout the 2018-2019 academic year — both online and in the classroom. This 36-page booklet also features information on the Military Spouse Career Advancement Accounts Program offered by the Department of Defense and tips for earning Continuing Education Unit credit.

“Many folks only know about one or two of the areas we serve,” Ewing said. “However, we hope this event encourages them to stop by and discover all aspects of our programming, from Career Development to Leisure to Learning in Retirement to Camp Discovery.”

Open House and Showcase guests will also have an opportunity to meet some of Continuing Education’s talented instructors and learn more about what they have planned for learners of all ages during the upcoming academic year.

Refreshments will be served. Plus, there will be door prizes, entertainment, and live demonstrations.

VSU’s Regional Center for Continuing Education is located at 903 N. Patterson St.

Call (229) 245-6484 to learn more.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/academics/extended-learning/continuing-education/