//VPD investigating armed robbery

By Robin Postell

VALDOSTA – Multiple units of the Valdosta Police Department answered an emergency call on Tuesday, August 14 at 10:04 p.m. at the 1400 block of Baytree Drive.

According to Valdosta Police Lt. Adam Bembry, the victim stated that an armed perpetrator had entered his apartment and demanded property. The offender then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of the victim’s belongings.

The Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigation Person’s Crimes detectives were notified and are actively looking into the case.

Police chief Brian Childress stated, “At this point it appears to be an isolated incident and we already have identified a person of interest as an offender.”