//VPD Chief Childress Leaves Legacy with New Facility

By Robin Postell

After several months of renovations and upgrades, the Valdosta Police Department unveiled a new firing range and K-9 Training Area on Friday, August 23 at 11 a.m., located on Val Tech Road, just north of Valdosta State Prison.

The facility has been upgraded with a new building to include a classroom, audio/visual equipment, a new firearms training simulator, a K-9 training area, new parking areas for officers and citizens attending training, and a walkway to include a bridge for officers and visitors to travel throughout the compound. Most of the upgrades were funded with drug seizure money.

“This is the last project I wanted to oversee before i retired,” stated Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress. “In five years we have now renovated Valdosta Police Headquarters on Toombs Street to include adding space and offices on both floor, a new prisoner processing area, and a new roof. We have the state-of-the-art crime lab, and new locations throughout the city to house investigative personnel. We have upgrade the Command Truck with new computer and radio equipment, our tactical (SWAT) team with new equipment, new body cameras for officers and we have even added a bus which can be used by law enforcement and city-county government, if needed. I am pleased we finished the training center before I retired and all of these upgrade give me closure as I end my career with the Valdosta Police Department.”