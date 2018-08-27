//Vikings take on Parkview Panthers in Lilburn August 31

Share with friends













On Friday August 31 the Vikings will travel to Lilburn, GA to take on the Parkview Panthers of Class 7-7A. Both teams are ranked in the top 10 of Class 7A. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM at the Big Orange Jungle located at 998 Cole Drive SW in Lilburn, GA 30047.

Tickets for this game will go on sale at the Viking Touchdown Club and Coaches Show on Monday night. The Touchdown Club meets at 6:00 PM at The Mill Pizza Buffett in Remerton. The Viking Voice Coaches Show follows. All tickets are $7 each.

Season tickets for the 2018 season are still available. Reserved seat season packages are available on both sides of the stadium. Reserved seat packages are $50 for the remaining regular season home games.

Lowndes High students may still purchase season passes at Lowndes High for $20 each for the remaining regular season home games. These passes can be used only by LHS students and are valid only for the LHS student section. All others must have a reserved seat ticket.

The Viking Ticket Office is located in the Lowndes Board of Education Building on Norman Drive. Please note the ticket office has moved since last season. The ticket office is located in the east end of the Board Office next to Norman Drive and across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Ticket office hours this week are Tuesday – Thursday 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The ticket office will be closed on Monday and Friday this week.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings