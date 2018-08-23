//Vikings Got Game: Homecoming Week Schedule

The dates of Lowndes High School Homecoming week will be 9/10/18-9/14/18 with the following specifics:

The Community Pep Rally is 9/13/18 in Martin Stadium.

Tailgating will begin at 6:30 pm with concessions, $1 activities, athlete autographs, and community mascots. The pep rally will kick-off at 7:30 pm in Martin Stadium with The Georgia Bridgeman, a parade of LHS athletes, recognition of the 2018 Homecoming Court, and performances by Little Viking camp participants. Come out and join us as we show our Viking Spirit.

The Homecoming game vs. Lincoln (Tallahassee) is 9/14/18 .

The Homecoming dance is 9/15/18 ( 7:30-10:30 ).

Our theme dress up days are as follows: