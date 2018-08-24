//Vikings Got Game Community Pep Rally September 13
Local NewsAugust 24, 2018

Vikings Got Game Community Pep Rally September 13

Lowndes High School Vikings supporters are invited to a community Pep Rally on September 13 at Martin Stadium. Tailgating starts at 6:30 p.m.

There will be concessions, spirit items for sale, $1 activities.

The pepping begins at 7:30 p.m.!

