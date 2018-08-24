Local NewsAugust 24, 2018 Vikings Got Game Community Pep Rally September 13 Lowndes High School Vikings supporters are invited to a community Pep Rally on September 13 at Martin Stadium. Tailgating starts at 6:30 p.m. There will be concessions, spirit items for sale, $1 activities. The pepping begins at 7:30 p.m.! TAGS: lhslhs footballLowndes High School Vikingsmartin stadiumVikings Got GameVikings Pep Rally Related posts 9-11 Memorial to be Held…27th Annual “The Happening” 2018…VPD Chief Childress Leaves Legacy…Humane Society Discounting Adult Cat…First Cohort of Music Education…Downtown Valdosta Enhancements UnderwayValdosta gains jobs, work force…VECA’s Johnnie Marshall Selected for…SGMC Welcomes VCOM StudentsLakeland Villa wins national award…