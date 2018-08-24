//“Vikings Got Game” Community Pep Rally to be Held September 13

Tailgating will begin at 6:30 pm with concessions, $1 activities, athlete autographs, and community mascots. The pep rally will kick-off at 7:30 pm in Martin Stadium with The Georgia Bridgeman, a parade of LHS athletes, recognition of the 2018 Homecoming Court, and performances by Little Viking camp participants. Come out and join us as we show our Viking Spirit.

The Homecoming game vs. Lincoln (Tallahassee) is 9/14/18 .