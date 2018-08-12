//Viking Tickets On Sale Now

Press Release:

After a successful preseason game, your Vikings open the regular 2018 season when they host Drew of Riverdale on Friday August 17, 2018. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm at Martin Stadium.

Season tickets for the 2018 season are on sale. Reserved seat season packages are available on both sides of the stadium. Reserved seat packages are $60 for the seven (7) regular season home games.

Individual game tickets are available on the visitor side of the stadium in Sections N and O – both Viking sections. Individual game tickets are reserved seats and $8 each.

The opponent for the home opener is Drew of Riverdale. This is the blue ticket in the season ticket packet. The ticket read Riverdale but the opponent is Drew of Riverdale. Please make sure you tear out and bring the correct ticket to the game.

Lowndes High students may purchases season passes at Lowndes High for $20 each. These passes can be used only by LHS students and are valid only for the LHS student section. All others must have a reserved seat ticket.

The Viking Ticket Office is located in the Lowndes Board of Education Building on Norman Drive. Please note the ticket office has moved since last season. The ticket office is located in the east end of the Board Office next to Norman Drive and across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm and Friday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.