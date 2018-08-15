//VFD stresses importance of smoke alarms after house fire

City of Valdosta Press Release:

On Tuesday, August 14, 2018, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a house fire at 401 N. Forrest Street. The call came in at 10:34 p.m. and the first fire unit arrived at 10:36 p.m. They reported heavy flames visible from the carport area. Further investigation revealed there were two vehicles under the carport on fire. The flames were starting to extend to the adjoining house. The first arriving fire units initiated an aggressive fire attack to extinguish the vehicles and the roof area of the adjacent home. The fire was under control at 10:41 p.m.

Additional fire personnel attempted to alert the residents to gain access into the house. There was a moderate amount of smoke inside the residence. Fire personnel located the sleeping occupants who were not aware of the fire. There were smoke detectors present inside the home, but they were not working. VFD personnel quickly assisted the occupants to a safe location outside of the house.

“Thanks to the quick actions of the VFD to alert and evacuate the residence, there were no injuries reported. SGMC EMS transported the two occupants for precautionary concerns. The occupants are expected to be okay,” said Fire Chief Freddie Broome. “I would like to remind the residents of Valdosta that in less than 30 seconds, a small flame can get completely out of control and begin filling a home with smoke. In just a few minutes, a home can become completely engulfed with flames. With the advance notice of a working smoke alarm, residents can escape with their lives. Smoke alarms save lives.”

The Valdosta Fire Department would like to stress the importance of smoke detectors:

 In 2009-2013, smoke alarms sounded in more than half (53%) of the home fires reported to U.S. Fire Departments.

 Three out of every five home fire deaths resulted from no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms in the home.

 No smoke alarms were present in more than one-third (38%) of the home fire deaths.

 One out of every five (21%) of the home fire deaths, smoke alarms were present but did not sound.

 In reported home fires in which the smoke alarms were present but did not operate, almost half (46%) of the smoke alarms had missing or disconnected batteries. Nuisance alarms were the leading reason for disconnected smoke alarms.

The Valdosta Fire Department currently has a smoke alarm program. As of today, the Fire Department has installed 45 smoke alarms. To learn more about the smoke alarm program, please contact Tangela Rowe, Valdosta Fire Department Fire & Life Educator, at trowe@valdostacity.com or 229-333-1835.