Local NewsAugust 23, 2018

VECA’s Johnnie Marshall Selected for Governor’s School Leadership Academy for Aspiring Principals

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Early College Academy’s assistant principal, Dr. Johnnie Marshall, has been selected for the inaugural cohort of the Governor’s School Leadership Academy (GSLA) for aspiring principals.  The GSLA is a partnership between Gwinnett County Public Schools and the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement.

The GSLA cohort for aspiring principals is designed to identify, prepare, and support school leaders as they prepare to become transformational principals.  According to information provided by GLSA, these aspiring principals will join a rich cohort-based experience that will support their leadership development during the 2018-2019 academic year and beyond.

