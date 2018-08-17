//Valdosta Woman’s Death Ruled Accidental

By Robin Postell

VALDOSTA – Billie Boyd, 43, was found dead in a storage room of an empty house off Westwood Drive on May 23, 2018. Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash has officially ruled her death as accidental as a result of mixed drug toxicity and probably positional asphyxia.

Her boyfriend had reported her missing from 1207 Westwood Drive, only a few blocks away from the vacant house where workers later found her body in an air conditioning/heating room that was locked from the inside. He told police she had been upset had run off from the house that night.

Fiveash stated he believed it to be an isolated incident and there was no need for public alarm.