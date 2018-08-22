//Valdosta Teen Passes Monday: Goodbye to Maddie Pitts

Madeline was a middle school student at Highland Christian Academy, after her homeschool education through elementary school. She was a faithful member of Northside Baptist Church, where she was baptized. She accepted Christ while attending Camp Rock in 2013. She was a graceful dancer for 9 years with Valdosta School of Ballet. She was a Cadette Girl Scout, having joined as a Brownie. Madeline played piano well, and was known to memorize and compose pieces from an early age. She was interested in other instruments as well, such as the guitar and ukulele. Madeline had a profound love for music of multiple genres. She enjoyed attending concerts, musicals, and having dance parties with her friends. Madeline was very active, and enjoyed adventurous activities, such as kayaking, swimming, snorkeling, and anything that was faster, higher, and more thrilling. Madeline had a passion for the game of Uno that she learned from her older sister, and she would gladly challenge anyone to a game. As well, she enjoyed the tradition of weekend sleepovers in her room with her younger siblings, something she carried on from her sister as well.



Madeline is going to be sorely missed by countless people for sure, as she left her mark on many wherever she went. Most significantly, her parents, Benjamin and Melanie, as well as her younger siblings, Jacob and Mary Katherine, will miss her dearly. She is loved and missed by countless grandparents, both biological and adopted, including Grandaddy and Nana, Peapod and Mr. Eric, Grandma and Grandpa, Ms. Shirley, Papa Greg and Mrs. Maria, Mrs. Sandy, and Mrs. Becky and Mr. Eric. Her dear friends, especially Reagan and Zack, will miss her greatly.



Madeline is preceded in death by her older sister, Elizabeth Marie Pitts, her maternal Granny and Papa, her paternal Dot and Pop, as well as countless other grandparents, relatives, and close cancer buddies.



Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. at Northside Baptist Church. There will be no visitation prior to the service. Pastor Robby Foster will officiate with Pastor Josh Johnson offering Madeline’s eulogy. Madeline has requested that friends and family dress in Hawaiian attire. A brief graveside service officiated by Gary Woods will follow with interment at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville or Highland Christian Academy in Valdosta in Madeline’s memory. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and provided this obituary.

