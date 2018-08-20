//Valdosta protest sparks dog safety concerns

WCTV:

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — Valdosta residents are hitting the streets, asking for answers after a dog was shot earlier this summer.

In early June, Kapone, a six-year-old pit bull mix, was shot three times by a probation officer

“I heard a bark, then I heard a shot, a gun shot,” said owner Winfred Barrett. “I rushed to the door and he was coming out of my yard and I was telling him, ‘don’t run don’t shoot, don’t run don’t shoot.'”

Although Kapone survived, dog owners are looking for answers, protesting Friday in front of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision Office in Valdosta.

“We just ask for the video, that’s all we want. He’s a good dog, and for them to just shoot him three times and leave him to die, it’s not right,” Barrett said.

DCS officials said through an internal review, it was determined the officer acted responsibly and in accordance with the law, and with DCS policy when faced with an attack and immediate threat to safety.

Organizers now hope that what happened to Kapone can lead to change.

“Something needs to be done in the future on how they handle when probation officers go out on a call and there are animals involved. I’m hoping to see something like that in the future,” said protest organizer Judy Haverkamp.

Kapone continues to run towards a full recovery.

DCS officials said they’re glad Kapone has recovered, and they hope these situations raise awareness of responsible pet ownership. They said leash laws are in place for the public’s safety, the safety of public servants and the safety of our pets.