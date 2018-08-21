//Valdosta Police Searching for Burglar Bandit

By Robin Postell

According to Valdosta Police Department reports, a convenience store and a residence were burglarized recently.

VPD is searching for a bandit who burglarized the Kash Foodmart at the 4000 Block of Brightwell Drive Thursday, August 16, around 11 p.m. Police estimate stolen property to be valued around $10,000, which included 15 rolls of lottery tickets worth $5,100, $3,000 worth of cigarettes (60 cartons), 30 boxes of cigars worth $2,000, $350 in cash, and Bluetooth headphones worth $90.

According to police, at roughly the same time a home on the 3000 block of Will Drive was also burglarized and $4,180 worth of items were stolen, including $800 cash, a $900 Toshiba laptop, a $300 engagement ring and a 32″ Smart TV.

Anyone with information about these robberies should contact the VPD at 229-293-3091.