//Valdosta Police Investigate Robbery

Valdosta Police Report:

On August 14, 2018 at approximately 10 pm, Valdosta Police Officers responded to an apartment in the 1400 block of Baytree Drive in reference to a report of an armed robbery.

Multiple police units responded to the emergency call. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with the victim who advised that a subject entered his apartment without authority. The victim stated that the subject was armed with a weapon and demanded property from the victim. The subject then left the apartment with an undisclosed amount of property and fled the scene. The victim reported no injuries during the incident.

Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations Person’s Crimes detectives were notified and are actively investigating the incident.

“At this point the case appears to be an isolated incident and we already have identified a person of interest as an offender,” stated Chief Brian Childress.