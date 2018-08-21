//Valdosta Police Dept Hiring, Attend Open Session Sept 8

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is holding an Open Testing Session for anyone interested in joining their team. Testing is the first stage in the hiring process and will be held September 8, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. at the City Hall Annex, located at 300 N. Lee Street, Valdosta. Bring state-issued identification and $15 cash for testing fee.

Starting salary with no college: $38,808; with partial college: $39,098; with full college: $40,098. VPD offers great healthcare and and free City Clinic for employees and their families. Employees can take home patrol cars after finishing FTO programs.

For more information, visit www.valdostacity.com for minimum qualifications and benefit info.