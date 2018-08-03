//Valdosta Police Arrest Adult and Juvenile for Burglary

Valdosta Police Report:

On August 2, 2018 at approximately 5:45pmValdosta Police responded to the 300 block of Sawgrass Drive regarding a burglary in progress at a residence; multiple Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area. One suspect was taken into custody by officers after he was observed wearing gloves and avoiding police contact by attempting to hide in the back yard of the incident location. A K-9 unit was deployed and began tracking the second suspect. The second suspect was located in short order nearby and was likewise taken into custody.

Through the investigation, it was learned that the homeowner had been alerted via his smartphone that his home security system had been activated. The homeowner’s security system had cameras inside and began recording the suspect’s actions. Footage clearly showed both of the suspects (now in custody) shatter a window, and then enter the homeowner’s residence in an attempt to steal property. The adult suspect, now identified as 44 year old Willie Daniels of Jennings, Florida, was transported to the Lowndes County Jail. The juvenile was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ).

Willie Daniels now faces:

• Burglary (FELONY)

• Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (Misdemeanor)

• Active Arrest Warrant for Probation Violation

Juvenile:

• Burglary (FELONY)

“This was again a great team effort between the homeowner and our officers who responded quickly and apprehended both offenders. This is the essence of community policing and we are only as strong as the community who support us”, stated Chief Brian Childress.