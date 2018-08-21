The Valdosta High Wildcats will play the Tift County Blue Devils on Friday, August 24 in Tifton at Brodie Field (790 West 8th Street) with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Advanced tickets will be sold for $8 each at the Wildcat Ticket Office (1204 Williams Street) from now until Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until noon. Tickets purchased at the gate in Tifton will be $10 each. Prices are the same for students and adults. Call the Wildcat Ticket Office at (229) 671-6049 for more information. And be sure and take advantage of Valdosta Today’s SCOREBOARD page!
Valdosta High Wildcats and Tift Blue Devils will play Friday
