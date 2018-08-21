//Valdosta Gets Grant for Welcome to Georgia Beautification Project

The City of Valdosta was recently awarded a $61,422.00 grant to go towards funding the proposed ‘Welcome to Georgia’ project on I-75.

“The funds are part of an initiative from the GDOT Board to beautify and maintain our entrance and exit points on our State highways all across Georgia in order to enhance and boost the chances of people stopping and visiting our stores, hotels, and communities. This will be an economic boost, enhance the quality of life, and make a positive impact on our local economy,” said Tim Golden, 8th Congressional District State Transportation Board member.

Thousands of visitors and Georgia residents travel on Interstate 75 every day. The focus of the proposed Welcome to Georgia project will be on Exits 16 and 18 located in Valdosta. The exits have needed improvement for some time now and this funding will help to make improvements such as signage and beautification efforts.

“The beauty and aesthetic value of our roadways in Georgia sends an important message to visitors and residents,” said Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry. “We are pleased that the State Transportation Board has recommended funding for the City of Valdosta’s Welcome to Georgia program and we are excited to work with the city to help bring it to fruition.”



The plans include putting a Valdosta welcome sign at Exit 18 along with beautification efforts. On Exit 16, the project will allow more beautification by cleaning up overgrown brush and trees in the State right-of-way along our roadways, restoring “clear zones” and adding wildflower gardens. Well established vegetation can help improve drainage conditions, control erosion, enhance water quality, and promote pride in Georgia. The City of Valdosta is partnering with GDOT to enhance these roadways for the traveling public.

“The City of Valdosta administrative and engineering staff worked with GDOT officials for the past six months. It was truly a team effort. We are excited to welcome visitors and Georgia residents to Valdosta with the improvements to the exits and new signage,” said City Manager Mark Barber. “The Welcome to Georgia project will help us continue our Love Where You Live campaign that keeps Valdosta beautiful. We would like to thank Studio 8, Valdosta Tree Commission, and the Valdosta Lowndes Convention & Tourism Authority for their support on this project. ”