//Valdosta Football Week 2 Ticket Info

Valdosta – The Valdosta High Wildcats will play the Tift County Blue Devils on Friday, August 24 in Tifton at Brodie Field (790 West 8th Street) with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Advanced tickets will be sold for $8 each at the Wildcat Ticket Office (1204 Williams Street) from now until Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until noon. Tickets purchased at the gate in Tifton will be $10 each. Prices are the same for students and adults.

Call the Wildcat Ticket Office at (229) 671-6049 for more information.