//Valdosta Fire Department responds to house fire on South Lee Street

City of Valdosta Press Release:

On Saturday, August 12, 2018, at 11:23 PM, the Valdosta Fire Department was dispatched to a reported house fire at 812 South Lee Street. Engine 3 arrived on the scene within 4 minutes and reported heavy smoke and flames visible from the roof area. VFD personnel initiated an aggressive fire attack and conducted primary and secondary searches for any possible occupants. Search efforts determined the house to be unoccupied and vacant. The fire was under control within 13 minutes of the first VFD unit arriving on the scene. There were a total of 14 fire personnel on the scene. VPD assisted with traffic control, and SGMC EMS provided firefighter support services. Georgia Power responded and secured all electrical utilities. There were no injuries reported. The total damage estimate is $21,000. The Valdosta Fire Department ‘s Fire Marshal Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Please contact Battalion Chief James Clinkscales at 229-333-1835 or jclinkscales@valdostacity.com for additional information.