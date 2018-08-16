//Valdosta Fire Chief Broome Gets Big Appointment

By Robin Postell

Valdosta Fire Chief Freddie Broome was appointed Georgia State Director representing Georgia with the Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs.

The Southeastern division includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, the Virgin Islands, Virginia and West Virginia.

“It’s an honor to be appointed to represent the Georgia Fire Chiefs Association and the State of Georgia,” Broome said. “I’m excited to work with the other State Directors and the Executive Committee to fulfill the mission of the Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs.”