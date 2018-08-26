//Valdosta Announces Labor Day Sanitation Schedule

City of Valdosta Press Release:

The city of Valdosta will be closed on Monday, Sept. 3 in observance of Labor Day.

The Sanitation Division will collect residential garbage ONLY on Monday, Sept. 3, which will allow sanitation workers to spend some of the holiday with their families.

Citizens who normally have their sanitation collected on Mondays should place their recyclables and yard waste at the curbside by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5 for both Monday and Tuesday collections.

The Public Works Department appreciates citizens’ cooperation and patience as sanitation workers do their best to pick up both routes-over 7,000 customers-on Tuesday.

Citizens may call the Public Works Department at 229-259-3590 for more information.