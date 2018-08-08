//Valdosta​ Tractor Supply Celebrating Pets of All Kinds During Month long Event

Tractor Supply Press Release:

Valdosta​ – Tractor Supply Company in Valdosta​ is dedicating the entire month of August to showing its appreciation for animals. The rural lifestyle retailer will host a variety of animal-centric happenings and deals as part of Out Here With Animals, its monthlong event for animals of all kinds and the people who care for them.

Out Here With Animals kicked off Wednesday, Aug. 1 with a monthlong pet supplies drive. Customers are invited to show their support for the Valdosta​ animal shelter community by dropping off new sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls to be donated to local rescues and shelters.

In addition to the supplies drive, Tractor Supply will host a pet adoption event Saturday, Aug. 25. Local animal organizations interested in participating are encouraged to sign up online at www.TractorSupply.com/ EventPartners or by contacting the Valdosta​ Tractor Supply. Registration closes Wednesday, Aug. 22.

“Out Here With Animals allows the Valdosta​ community to come together to celebrate their pets while supporting the great work of their local animal organizations,” said Mary Lawley, vice president of store administration at Tractor Supply Company. “Whether you have a dog, cat, horse, pig or goat, we hope families will bring their leashed, friendly pets to the store to show how special their animals are and help us find homes for the local adoptable animals that deserve a family too.”

Tractor Supply is also shining a spotlight on animal organizations through the return of its popular Rescue Your Rescue contest. The retailer will donate a total of $25,000 in grants to ten animal nonprofits that deserve a boost. Customers are encouraged to nominate their favorite shelters Friday, Aug. 3 through Wednesday, Aug. 8 at TractorSupply.com/PhotoContest .

Along with events that celebrate and support Valdosta​ pets, Out Here With Animals will feature a sale on premium pet and animal products and brands. Customers—and their animals—can enjoy deals on top brands like Purina Feed, Blue Buffalo, Wholesomes, 4health and more Wednesday, Aug. 22 through Sunday, Aug. 26.

Out Here With Animals events are open to the public and leashed, friendly animals. Contact the Valdosta​ Tractor Supply store for more details.

For expert advice on raising pets and other animals, visit TractorSupply.com/KnowHow and follow Tractor Supply on Facebook and Instagram. To receive deals and rewards on pet and livestock products, sign up for the Tractor Supply Neighbor’s Club at NeighborsClub.com.