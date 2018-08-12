//Updates for the Viking Touchdown Club

Press Release:

The Viking Touchdown Club and The Viking Voice are joining forces. With Black Crow Media we are happy to announce the Viking Touchdown Club meetings and the Viking Coach’s Show will be held in conjunction with each other – combining both events into one meeting night. Previously the Touchdown Club met on Monday nights at Lowndes High and the Coach’s Show was on Tuesday night at The Mill Pizza Buffet & Games in Remerton.

With the beginning of the 2018 season both of these events will held on Monday nights at The Mill Pizza Buffet in Remerton. The Mill Pizza is located at 1337 Baytree Road.

The Touchdown Club will hold its business meeting beginning at 6:00 pm in the side room of The Mill Pizza Buffet. Coach McPherson will join the meeting as soon as practice ends and discuss the previous week’s game and the upcoming opponent as well as answering questions from the membership.

The Coach’s Show goes on the air at 6:45 pm with Coach McPherson joining the show about 7:10 pm.

The entire film of the previous opponent will be shown before and during the show and again, Coach McPherson will be available for questions. The Viking Coach’s Show airs on 99.5 FM Kix Country.

The Touchdown Club meeting is open to all current Viking Touchdown Club members and the Coach’s Show is open to all fans.

The Touchdown Club would like to thank The Viking Voice, Black Crow Media, Danny Davis with The Mill Pizza Buffet & Games and Coach McPherson for making this possible. By combining these two weekly events it allows members and fans to attend both and does not consume two nights of our fan’s time.

The first meeting will be on Monday August 13, 2018. There will not be a meeting/coach’s show on Monday September 3 (Labor Day) or on Monday October 8 (open date). The senior night show will be held on November 5.

The Mill has an excellent pizza buffet with a game room for the kids. We appreciate the support Danny Davis has shown in working with us to make this possible.