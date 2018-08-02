//Update: GBI Investigates Death in Berrien County

GBI Press Release:

August 2, 2018 Update – Roger Lee Tabor, Jr. has been formally charged for the death of Patricia Michelle DeBoyd. He is being held in the Berrien County Jail on the following charges:

·One count of Malice Murder

·Possession of Firearm by convicted Felon

·Possession of Firearm during commission of crime

·3 counts of Aggravated Assault

·2 counts of Aggravated Assault Family Violence Act

·1 count of Cruelty to Children in 1st Degree

·2 counts of Cruelty to Children in 3rd degree

Original Release

Alapaha, GA (August 1, 2018) – On Wednesday, August 1, 2018, the GBI’s Douglas Regional Office received a request by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a death investigation.

On Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at approximately 3:11 p.m., the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a person had been shot at 1340 Hwy 158 Alapaha, Berrien County GA. Officers arrived at the location and found the body of Patricia Michelle Deboyd, 26. Officers noted Deboyd died from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers also encountered Roger Lee Tabor Jr, 30, near the residence. Tabor was arrested and transported to the Berrien County Jail. The body of Deboyd will be transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

This case is active and ongoing and anyone with information regarding the death of Patricia Michelle Deboyd is encouraged to contact the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 686-7071 or the GBI at (912) 389-4103.