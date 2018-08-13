//Union Point Resident Pleads Guilty To Recording Video In High School Locker Room

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia Press Release:

Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announces that Timothy Brian Burnette, age 40, of Union Point, Georgia, pled guilty today to attempted possession of child pornography. Mr. Burnette entered his plea of guilty before U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal in Athens, Georgia.

There is no parole in the federal system.

In entering his guilty plea, Mr. Burnette admitted that while working as a custodian at Oconee County High School, he repeatedly used a cell phone to record video of minor students while they were changing in the locker room in an attempt to capture lascivious exhibitions. Furthermore, a search warrant executed on Mr. Burnette’s cell phone revealed numerous photographs, internet searches and tabs that were pornographic in nature, including searches related to high school girls engaged in sexual activity and locker room pornography videos.

“Mr. Burnette’s actions in this case were predatory and intolerable,” said U.S. Attorney Charles E. Peeler. “I greatly appreciate how swiftly our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners acted to bring Mr. Burnette to justice.”

“We appreciate the swiftness and professionalism of the US Attorney’s Office in bringing this difficult case to a conclusion,” said Oconee County Sheriff Scott Berry. “The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office will not stand for those who abuse the trust of our children and their parents. Our children deserve our best effort in getting predators off the street.”

Mr. Burnette’s guilty plea carries up to ten (10) years in federal prison, a maximum fine of $250,000.00, at least five (5) years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and registration as a sex offender.

This case is being investigated by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has provided additional assistance. Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary is prosecuting the case for the Government.